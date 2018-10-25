GreenField nursing home adding more private rooms with $4M expansion

The GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center in Lancaster is starting construction of an addition that will create another 24 private rooms for the Lancaster nursing home facility.

Officials will break ground Sunday on the $4 million expansion project. Besides the new rooms, the project will also convert 24 existing semi-private rooms into private rooms, so the facility at 5949 Broadway will maintain its bed count at 160.

The change in style comes as patient and family demands have changed, with more patients seeking the privacy of single rooms.

“The addition of these private rooms will help us fulfill an increasing demand while helping deliver better outcomes for each person in our care,” said Chris Koenig, president and CEO of the nonprofit Niagara Lutheran Health System, parent of GreenField Health & Rehabilitation Center.

The nursing home – which has a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services – offers subacute, inpatient and outpatient medical care, including cardiac, orthopedic, neurologic and stroke rehabilitation, as well as occupational, oncologic and speech and language therapy.

It's part of the larger GreenFields Continuing Care Community, which also includes independent living at GreenField Manor, assisted-living at GreenField Court, and memory care and enhanced assisted-living at GreenField Terrace.