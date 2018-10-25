GILL, JoAnne M. (Catanzaro)

October 23, 2018, age 81; beloved wife of 58 years to Gerald Gill, Sr.; dear mother of Gerald, Jr. (Suzanne), Jacquelyn (Andrew) Hurley, Thomas (Sally), Donna (Paul) Heist, Michael (Laura) and Joseph (Caron); loving grandmother of 20 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; sister of Louis (Margaret), Joseph (Patricia A.) and the late Michael (Patricia M.) Catanzaro; close and dear friend of Joy Powers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday, 9 AM. At JoAnne's request, there will be no prior visitation. Share condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com