Joe Biden in Buffalo
Joe Biden is greeted by Nate McMurray, 27th Congressional District Democratic candidate, on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Olive Tree Family Restaurant in Lancaster before heading to UB.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
The former vice president Joe Biden right, and Nathan McMurray have lunch on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at Olive Tree Family Restaurant, in Lancaster before heading to UB for his lecture.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Biden talks about the political climate at Olive Tree Family Restaurant, in Lancaster.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Biden says goodbye to congressional candidate Nathan McMurray after having lunch at Olive Tree Family Restaurant.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Biden was in Lancaster Thursday stumping for 27th Congressional District Democratic candidate Nate McMurray, center. Here, he chats with Dan Janis of Lancaster.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Biden and McMurray greet Steven Henry and his mother Ann Marie Vandercher of Clarence as they have lunch on Thursday.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Nathan McMurray and former vice president Joe Biden talk with Tom Sroehlein, and his daughters Shelby, left, and Rachel as they have lunch on Thursday.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Nathan McMurray, right, standing, and former vice president Joe Biden talk with Tom Sroehlein, and his daughters Shelby, left, and Rachel as they have lunch on Thursday.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Biden and Jennifer Dziadosz of Alden take a selfie.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Biden and Dennis Pew, a cook from Lancaster, take a selfie.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Biden greets Moses McMurray, 10, son of 27th Congressional District Democratic candidate Nathan McMurray, as Jim Sharpe and Nathan McMurray look on.
John Hickey/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
When he first comes onstage, he's impressed by the turnout and reception.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Former Vice President Joe Biden opens the University at Buffalo's 2018-19 Distinguished Speaker Series to a sold out crowd at Alumni Arena.
Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News
Friday, October 26, 2018
Former Vice President Joe Biden visited Lancaster Thursday, Oct. 26, 2018, with 27th Congressional District candidate Nathan McMurray, before Biden launched the UB Distinguished Speaker Series with a speech to a soldout crowd at Alumni Arena.
In Lancaster visit, Joe Biden pleads for civility: u0027We gotta turn off this hate machineu0027
Gallery: Smiles at Joe Biden in UBu0027s Distinguished Speaker Series
