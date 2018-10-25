The stuffed hot peppers is banana peppers filled with a blend of cheeses, topped with bread crumbs and baked and served on a pool of roasted tomato basil bechamel sauce.
The building was constructed in 1880.
This is the first floor dining room and bar.
The Garlock's Delux Schiacciata is anmed in honor of a friend who died in a motorcycle accident. It's sliced fresh mozzarrella, savor basil pesto mayo, olive oil, lettuce, vine ripened tomato, roasted red peppers, capicola, mortadella and salami served on a toasted rosemary lemon zest schiacciata roll.
This is the first floor bar.
This is the first floor dining room.
A jukebox on the first floor.
Tater My Tots are crispy fried tater tots topped with smoked barbecued pulled pork, a four-cheese blend, crispy bacon and drizzled with the house sweet and smokey barbecue sauce.
Stairs lead to the upstairs dining room.
The upstairs dining room.
The upstairs dining room.
The stuffed mushroom is a large portabella mushroom stuffed with house made spinach bread stuffing, dresses with Mozzarella cheese and baked. It's garnished with parmesan cheese, olive oil and sundried tomato puree and served on a bed of greens.
The upstairs dining room.
The upstairs dining room.
The upstairs dining room.
The short rib sliders are slow roasted beef short rib smothered with provolone cheese and a carmelized onion and roasted garlic spread. It's served on three toasted, buttered brioche buns.
