The crowd lines up to enter the Jamison Road Fire Company in Elma to see controversial conservative political figure Steve Bannon speak during the Red Tide Rising Rally on Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Lines of attendees waiting to get in.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Lines of attendees waiting to get in.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Larry Piegza, Reform Party candidate for congress in the 27th district, has a life-size cutout of Rep. Chris Collins as he campaigns among a small number of protesters across the street.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Rita Buckley of East Aurora protests across the street from the Jamison Road Fire Company in Elma.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Maryanne Tytka of Buffalo, left, and Denise Daley of Elma protest across the street from the Jamison Road Fire Company in Elma.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Paul Harvey of Cattaraugus protests across the street from the Jamison Road Fire Company in Elma.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Larry Piegza, Reform Party candidate for congress in the 27th district, is asked to move across the street by Erie County Sheriff deputies as he campaigns with a life-size cutout of Rep. Chris Collins.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Ricky Lee gets the crowd going before the speeches.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon, in brown coat, arrives at the rally.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon speaks to reporters before speaking at the "Red Tide Rising" rally.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon speaks to reporters.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Carl Paladino, right, welcomes Steve Bannon to the stage.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon speaks during the Red Tide Rising Rally.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon speaking onstage at the rally.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon speaks during the Red Tide Rising Rally.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon speaking onstage at the rally.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
10-year-old John Mulvaney of West Seneca holds a sign while watching the speech.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon speaking onstage at the rally.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
The view from outside.
Robert Kirkham/Buffalo News
Audience members cheer on Steve Bannon as he speaks.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Delaney Nolan, 8, sings "God Bless America."
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon speaks during the Red Tide Rising Rally.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Ricky Lee performs during the Red Tide Rising Rally.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The audience cheers.
Derek Gee/Buffalo News
Steve Bannon mingles with guests after the speech to raise funds for the Jamison Road Volunteer Fire Company.
Share this article