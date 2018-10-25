Five Star Bank's parent chooses next CFO

The parent company of Five Star Bank has picked its next chief financial officer.

Warsaw-based Financial Institutions named Justin K. Bigham its deputy CFO. He will move into the CFO's role when Kevin B. Klotzbach retires March 31, as previously announced. Klotzbach will remain treasurer through the end of 2019, to assist with the transition.

Bigham, 45, was most recently director of financial planning and analysis and treasury at HealthNow New York. Prior to that, he had roles with First Niagara Financial Group and M&T Bank Corp.

In his new position, Bigham is entitled to an annual base salary of $280,000 and will receive a $50,000 signing bonus.