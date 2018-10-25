Dr. Frank A. Pallone, 86, Niagara Falls dentist for 58 years

June 4, 1932 – Oct. 21, 2018

Dr. Frank A. Pallone, a dentist in Niagara Falls for 58 years, “never officially retired,” his daughter, Maria Sorosky, said.

Instilled with a strong work ethic by his Italian immigrant father, he remained enthusiastic about dentistry until he stopped seeing patients due to health concerns in 2015.

“He loved to go work. That was his social hour,” his daughter said.

He died Sunday in Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, after a brief illness. He was 86.

Born in Niagara Falls, he and his brother, James, worked as boys in their father’s grocery store at Fifth and Niagara streets after school and on weekends.

He was a cadet at Stella Niagara Seminary for elementary school and was a 1950 graduate of Bishop Duffy High School, where he was active in the debate team and glee club. He went on to Georgetown University, earning a bachelor’s degree and completing his doctorate of dental surgery in 1957.

Returning to Niagara Falls, he established an office at Third and Main streets. Years later, his other daughter, Dr. Margaret O’Keefe, an endodontist, set up her office in the same building.

Dr. Pallone was a member of the Eighth District Dental Society, the Niagara County Dental Society, the New York State Dental Society and the American Dental Association.

An enthusiastic outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, as well as hunting for deer, bear and moose. With relatives, he was an owner of a hunting camp on the Southern Tier.

He also took great pleasure in a 40-acre farm he bought in Ransomville. He kept ostriches and emus and other exotic creatures.

“He would go to bird auctions and come home with the most beautiful chickens,” his daughter, Maria, said. “He also built ponds and stocked them with fish.”

The farm included a large vegetable garden, which provided ingredients for another of his passions – cooking.

“He loved to cook with the things he grew,” Maria said. “Friends would come over from football games and he’d make wings and lasagna.”

A longtime parishioner at St. Peter Catholic Church in Lewiston, he was active in the Knights of Columbus and the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

A self-taught piano player, he also sang and enjoyed Italian opera, attending performances in Buffalo and Toronto. He visited many national parks and numerous countries in Europe with friends and family.

Survivors include his second wife, Marta Torres; a son, Frank A. III; his daughters; their mother, Darlene Stecko Pallone; his brother; 15 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Peter Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston.