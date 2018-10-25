CHAIT, Gerald "Jerry"

CHAIT - Gerald "Jerry"

On October 24, 2018, in Sarasota, FL, formerly of Buffalo, NY. Beloved husband of the late Elaine Chait. Devoted father of Heidi (David) Brown-Lyles and Mark (Kim) Chait. Loving grandfather of Daniel and Aaron Brown, Madeline and Natalie Chait. Brother of Frances (late Charles) Winkler. Brother-in-Law of Jerome "Jerry" (Diane) Simon. Funeral Services will be held at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd., Sunday at 1:00 PM. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to the Tidewell Hospice-Sarasota, FL or Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Sun Coast, 2688 Fruitville Rd., Sarasota, FL 34237. Family guest book available at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com