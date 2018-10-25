Share this article

Cab driver robbed by fares with knives

Published

A taxi driver was robbed Wednesday in Buffalo by two men with knives, according to a police report.

The cab driver picked up the men at East Amherst Street and Parkridge Avenue and drove them to East Delavan and Wright avenues. When they reached their destination, the fares displayed knives and demanded money, according to the report.

They stole the driver's wallet and a cellphone. The time of the robbery was not included in the report.

 

Aaron Besecker – Aaron Besecker is a breaking news and criminal justice reporter for The Buffalo News. He has been a News staff reporter since 2007.
