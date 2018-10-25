BYSTRYK, Thomas A., Sr.

BYSTRYK - Thomas A., Sr. April 25, 1945 - October 21, 2018. Devoted, loving husband of 53 years of Kathleen T. (nee Wojciak); loving father of Thomas A., Jr. (Renee'), Christopher E. (Monica) and Laureen A. Syta (David). Proud and loving grandfather of Margaret, Thomas, Jacob, Ty, Christopher, Jr., Megan, Joseph, Hudson, Ethan, Luke and Jonas. Family and friends are invited to attend Thomas' Memorial Service on Monday, November 5, 2018 at 10:00 am at St. John Paul II Parish, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View, NY 14085. Guestbook www.kevinmmasonfuneralhome.com.