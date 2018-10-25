Share this article

Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander battles Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the ball in the end zone after a muffed snap for a safety in the third quarter. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)

Bills move to No. 6 in defensive pressure rate vs. Colts

After a magnificent pass-rushing effort against the Houston Texans, the Buffalo Bills had a much lower-volume outing in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills pressured Colts' quarterback Andrew Luck on 9 of his 24 drop backs, which equates to a 37.5 percent pressure rate.

The nine pressured drop backs tied for the fewest Buffalo's defense has registered this season. The other game was in Green Bay against the Packers.

Over the past two games, Buffalo has pressured the opposing signal-caller on 27 of 57 drop backs, good for a 47.3 percent pressure rate.

Against Indianapolis, defensive end Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and Lorenzo Alexander led the Bills with two quarterback pressures each.

Heading into the Week 8 game on "Monday Night Football" against the Patriots, the Bills are sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 37.7. The league pressure-rate average after Week 6 is 32.8 percent.

The Colts were able to pressure quarterback Derek Anderson on 11 of his 33 drop backs, or 33.3 percent of the times he dropped back to pass. Left tackle Dion Dawkins had his worst game of the season for the Bills. He allowed five pressures – one sack, one hit and three hurries. The only Buffalo offensive lineman to not surrender a pressure in Week 7 was center Russell Bodine.

New England is 15th in defensive pressure rate at 33.1 percent. Quarterback Tom Brady has been pressured 26.7 percent of the time (70 of 262 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list:

Pressures Drop backs faced Pressure rate
Philadelphia Eagles 130 310 41.93548387
Los Angeles Rams 108 259 41.6988417
Green Bay Packers 84 219 38.35616438
Jacksonville Jaguars 97 253 38.33992095
Carolina Panthers 91 240 37.91666667
Buffalo Bills 100 265 37.73584906
Minnesota Vikings 101 277 36.46209386
Dallas Cowboys 92 256 35.9375
Baltimore Ravens 98 278 35.25179856
Washington Redskins 86 244 35.24590164
Pittsburgh Steelers 98 284 34.50704225
San Francisco 49ers 98 286 34.26573427
Kansas City Chiefs 113 330 34.24242424
Los Angeles Chargers 93 279 33.33333333
New England Patriots 104 314 33.12101911
Denver Broncos 88 267 32.9588015
Cincinnati Bengals 103 314 32.80254777
New York Jets 100 309 32.36245955
Chicago Bears 79 245 32.24489796
Arizona Cardinals 85 264 32.1969697
Seattle Seahawks 70 224 31.25
Tennessee Titans 80 256 31.25
New York Giants 78 263 29.65779468
Cleveland Browns 96 324 29.62962963
Miami Dolphins 75 258 29.06976744
Indianapolis Colts 84 290 28.96551724
Houston Texans 83 287 28.91986063
Atlanta Falcons 86 304 28.28947368
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 71 252 28.17460317
New Orleans Saints 64 239 26.77824268
Detroit Lions 51 197 25.88832487
Oakland Raiders 42 197 21.31979695

 

