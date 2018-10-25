Bills move to No. 6 in defensive pressure rate vs. Colts

After a magnificent pass-rushing effort against the Houston Texans, the Buffalo Bills had a much lower-volume outing in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7.

According to Pro Football Focus, the Bills pressured Colts' quarterback Andrew Luck on 9 of his 24 drop backs, which equates to a 37.5 percent pressure rate.

The nine pressured drop backs tied for the fewest Buffalo's defense has registered this season. The other game was in Green Bay against the Packers.

Over the past two games, Buffalo has pressured the opposing signal-caller on 27 of 57 drop backs, good for a 47.3 percent pressure rate.

Against Indianapolis, defensive end Jerry Hughes, Trent Murphy and Lorenzo Alexander led the Bills with two quarterback pressures each.

Heading into the Week 8 game on "Monday Night Football" against the Patriots, the Bills are sixth in defensive pressure rate with a percentage of 37.7. The league pressure-rate average after Week 6 is 32.8 percent.

The Colts were able to pressure quarterback Derek Anderson on 11 of his 33 drop backs, or 33.3 percent of the times he dropped back to pass. Left tackle Dion Dawkins had his worst game of the season for the Bills. He allowed five pressures – one sack, one hit and three hurries. The only Buffalo offensive lineman to not surrender a pressure in Week 7 was center Russell Bodine.

New England is 15th in defensive pressure rate at 33.1 percent. Quarterback Tom Brady has been pressured 26.7 percent of the time (70 of 262 drop backs) this season.

Here's the updated team defensive pressure rate list: