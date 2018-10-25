BROWN, Patricia A. (Marsh)

Of Buffalo, NY. Entered into rest October 23, 2018, at age 84. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Brown; devoted mother of Debra K. Nasca; cherished grand-mother of Matthew (Noelle) Nasca and Brenden Nasca; adored great-grandmother of Alexis and Carley. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 1411 Delaware Ave., Buffalo, on Friday morning at 9 o'clock. Please assemble at the Rosewood Mausoleum. Entombment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com