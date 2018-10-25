[BN] Blitz newsletter: Is the Bills' QB situation bad enough to claim Chad Kelly?

The Denver Broncos waived quarterback Chad Kelly on Wednesday, a day after he was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal trespassing. With less than four years of accrued service, the St. Joe's product will hit waivers and can be claimed by any team.

Is the Bills' quarterback situation bad enough that they should think about claiming him?

Your first thought might be, "no, why would a team want a player who was charged with that?" And you'd have a point. But if there's one thing Kelly has proven he can do consistently throughout his career, it's convince people to give him another chance. For better or for worse, I'd guess someone will take another shot on a quarterback with his ability and his last name.

But should that be the Bills? That's another question entirely.

My thought is that even if Kelly is better than Derek Anderson, which he might be, claiming him doesn't feel like the right move. Kelly is a buy-low option for a team hoping to turn him into something of value down the road, not a short-term solution for a team that just drafted its quarterback of the future. The Bills hitched their wagons to Josh Allen; one project QB is enough.

I see only two factors that could offset Kelly's baggage and lack of fit. One would be if Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane are so disgusted with their current quarterback options that they're willing to take on Kelly's off-field issues just to be slightly less embarrassed on Sundays until Allen returns. That seems unlikely. The second factor would be if Allen's elbow injury is more significant than we initially thought. If the Bills found out that, say, Allen needs a surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the season, that would make claiming Kelly a slightly more legitimate option.

One final scenario for Kelly fans to hope for is that the Bills could wait to see if Kelly goes unclaimed on waivers and then try to sign him to the practice squad. It's still unlikely, but if you want to see Kelly on the Bills, that's your best option.

ESPN's Monday Night Countdown show coming to New Era parking lot: If you want to try to get on TV before Monday night's Bills-Patriots game, EPSN begins rolling at 6 p.m. Buffalo is one of only a handful of cities that ESPN picked to have an on-site location for the pregame show this season; usually the show is aired from inside the stadium.

Low-volume game for Bills' Star Lotulelei, Trent Murphy, Harrison Phillips vs. Colts: The trio recorded just three quarterback pressures on a combined 24 pass-rushing snaps against the Colts last week, seeing their lightest workload of the season.

