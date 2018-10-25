Bills Notebook: Starting quarterback Derek Anderson limited at practice

The extra day of preparation that Derek Anderson gets this week comes at a good time.

The Buffalo Bills’ veteran quarterback showed up on the injury report Thursday as a limited practice participant. Anderson was listed as having calf and back injuries, which would go along with what he had to say after Sunday’s loss to Indianapolis.

“I don’t feel great right now. I’m not going to lie to you,” he said in his postgame press conference.

With a game Monday night coming up in Week 8, the Bills’ schedule is pushed back a day. That meant Thursday started the practice week. The extra day of recovery time was good for the 35-year-old Anderson.

“I was a little sore Monday, little sore Tuesday, but working through it,” he said. “Today, I thought we had a good day out there.”

The other benefit of extra preparation time is expanding Anderson’s knowledge of the offense.

“The more days here’s here, the more he’s aware of what we’re trying to do and the more you can do,” coach Sean McDermott said. “He’s worked hard over the last couple of days.”

Anderson had just three practices as the starter before facing the Colts. He’ll double that amount before going against the Patriots.

“I’m just continuing to grab information as we go,” he said. Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll “keeps asking me every day, ‘You good, you good?’ ‘Yep, I’m good.’ So everything we’re doing, I’m trying to stay up to speed with, trying to grab anything extra that I can as I go and hit it on the fly.”

Anderson went 20 of 31 for 175 yards in his first start, but turned the ball over four times (three interceptions, one lost fumble).

***

In addition to Anderson, running back LeSean McCoy was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice. McCoy wore a red non-contact jersey. He remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Fellow running back Chris Ivory was a limited participant because of a hamstring injury. Rookie quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and defensive end Trent Murphy (knee) did not practice. Allen has been ruled out for the game. Veterans Kyle Williams and Lorenzo Alexander were given their typical rest days on the first practice of the week.

***

The Bills reportedly tried to sign wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie off the Denver Broncos’ practice squad, according to Mike Klis of 9News. They were unsuccessful, though, as the Broncos promoted McKenzie to their 53-man roster.

A 2017 fifth-round draft pick out of Denver, McKenzie played in 11 games as a rookie, making four starts. He finished with four catches for 29 yards, but his bigger role was as a punt returner. He averaged 8.7 yards per return on 21 attempts last year, although he struggled badly with fumbles, racking up six of them.