Green Bay used to call itself "Title Town USA" when the Vince Lombardi Packers were dominating the National Football League.

Given the New England Patriots football dynasty, the Celtics historic run of championships and the lesser success of the Red Sox and Bruins, doesn't Boston deserve the title more?

If the Red Sox win the World Series and the Belichick/Brady Patriots win another Super Bowl this year, it would be the sixth time that the World Series winner and the pro football champions resided in the same city in the same year.

First time was in 1935 when the Detroit Lions ruled the NFL and the Tigers won the World Series. In 1938, it was the Yankees and New York Football Giants. In 1948, the Indians won their last World Series. the Browns were winning the third of the four straight All-American Football Conference championships.

Cleveland could have repeated in 1954, except that the favored Indians were swept by the New York Giants in the World Series. New York ruled again in 1956 with the Yankees and football Giants and could have repeated in 1958 and 1962 except that the football Giants lost the NFL championship games.

More recently there are the 1979 Pirates and Steelers and the 2004 Red Sox and Patriots.

A capsule look at the Week Eight NFL games:

Game of the day

Saints (5-1) at Vikings (4-2-1)

TV: NBC, 8:20 p.m.

The line: Pick'em.

ATS: Saints 4-2; Vikings 4-2-1.

Over/under: 53.

Times over/under: Saints 4/2; Vikings 4/3.

The scoop: Replay of NFC division playoff game won by Vikings last January in Minneapolis. ... Kirk Cousins of Vikings has completed more passes (210) than any NFL QB so far. Drew Brees of Saints has completed 77.3, has thrown no interceptions in 220 attempts and leads league with 121.6 passer rating. Both should be at their best on indoor track at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Outlook: Vikings have settled down and began to show their power in rout of Jets on road last week. Saints have won five in a row since opening loss at home to Bucs. Vikings, 35-31.

Top attractions

Packers (3-2-1) at Rams (7-0)

TV: FOX, 4:25 p.m.

The line: Rams -9.

ATS: Packers 1-5; Rams 5-2.

Over/under: 56.

Times over/under: Packers 4/1/1; Rams 4/3.

The scoop: Packers off bye after 33-30 win over 49ers. Last Rams (St. Louis) win in rivalry was 23-20 2006 at Lambeau. First meeting was in 1937 first season of Cleveland Rams coached by Hugo Bezdek, a major U.S. sports figure who was a major college football and basketball coach back in the day and managed Pittsburgh Pirates three seasons. ... Both teams averaging well over 420 yards a game and Rams are scoring at 33.6 clip. ... Matchup in L.A. Coliseum reminding old-timers of epic games in '60s between champion Packers and Rams' "Fearsome Foursome."

Outlook: Can Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams take down undefeated Rams? Should be fun to watch. Nine is a lot for any team to spot Rodgers and Packers, even with NFL sack leader Aaron Donald on your side. Rams, 37-34.

Eagles (3-4) at Jaguars (3-4)

TV: NFL Network, 9:30 a.m.

The line: Eagles -3.

ATS: Eagles 2-5; Jaguars 3-4.

Over/under: 41 1/2.

Times over/under: Eagles 2/5; Jaguars 4/3.

The scoop: First time the Dougs (Pederson and Marrone) have opposed each other as NFL head coaches. Both are leading two of the most disappointing teams this season. Some thought these two Final Four teams from 2017 had a chance of meeting in Super Bowl LIII. ... Desperate to bolster their running game with Leonard Fournette still nursing injury, the Jags traded for RB Carlos Hyde this week. Blake Bortles holds on to starting job at QB, but is on a short leash. ... Eagles blew 17-0 lead at home and lost to Panthers last week. That wouldn't have happened a year ago.

Outlook: Bortles is 3-1 with 8-1 TD-INT ratio in London games, but Jags not playing with much confidence. Eagles, 31-24.

Ravens (4-3) at Panthers (4-2)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Ravens -1 1/2.

ATS: Ravens 4-3; Panthers 3-3.

Over/under: 43.

Times over/under: Ravens 2/5; Panthers 3/3.

The scoop: Baltimore leads league in both yardage defense (280.6) and scoring defense (14.4) and Panthers are no slouch on that side of ball either. ... Ravens lost at home to Saints last week when Justin Tucker missed tying extra point at the end. Panthers came back to win at Philly.

Outlook: Over/under number is low for two high-caliber teams but seems fitting. Teams have not met since 2014 with Ravens winning easily. Tough to go against home underdog with 2-0 record ATS as home favorite. Panthers, 17-15.

Seahawks (3-3) at Lions (3-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Lions -3.

ATS: Seahawks 3-2-1; Lions 4-1-1.

Over/under: 49.

Times over/under: Seahawks ; Lions 5/1.

The scoop: Seattle drew the bye last week after 27-3 win over Raiders in London. Seahawks QB Russell Wilson has another nice season going. He passed for three TDs against Raiders and has 13 for season with only four INTs. ... The Lions with a running game? Auburn rookie Kerryon Johnson gives them one. He has 158 rushing last week at Miami when Lions led all the way.

Outlook: Game between two playoff "bubble" teams turns out to be more important than anyone might have imagined. Lions at home, 33-27.

Broncos (3-4) at Chiefs (6-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Chiefs -10.

ATS: Broncos 3-3-1; Chiefs 6-1.

Over/under: 55.

Times over/under: Broncos 5/2; Chiefs 5/2.

The scoop: Strange Chad Kelly incident adds to unsettling season in Denver. ... Chiefs have become favorite of media and armchair QBs because of offensive excitement they provide with QB Patrick Mahomes and speed at RB and WR.

Outlook: Chiefs won first meeting in Denver, 27-23, on Oct. 1. KC has grown and Broncos stumbled since then. Chiefs, 41-24.

Browns (2-4-1) at Steelers (3-2-1)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Steelers -8.

ATS: Browns 5-2; Steelers 3-3.

Over/under: 51.

Times over/under: Browns 3/4; Steelers 3/3.

The scoop: Steelers had the bye last week. Browns let their most-hated rival off the hook when they met in Week One. Teams ended up 21-21 tie, one of four OT games Browns have played this season going 1-2-1.

Outlook: Baker Mayfield rallied Browns in second half to send game at Tampa Bay into OT. Doing that against a rested Steelers at Heinz Field is a different story. Pittsburgh, 27-16.

Best of the rest

Patriots (5-2) at Bills (2-5)

TV: ESPN, Monday, 8:15 p.m.

The line: Patriots -14

ATS: Patriots 4-3; Bills 3-4.

Over/under: 44 1/2.

Times over/under/tied: Patriots 5/2; Bills 2/4/1.

The scoop: New England's dominance of the Bills in this century is historic. With Tom Brady at the helm the Patriots are 28-3 against Buffalo, 14-2 at New Era Field.

Outlook: It's inconceivable that the offensively challenged Bills (234 ypg. 11.6 ppg) are any threat to the Pats. New England, 34-10.

Jets (3-4) at Bears (3-3)

TV: CBS, 1 p.m.

The line: Bears -7.

ATS: Jets 3-4; Bears 3-3.

Over/under: 45 1/2.

Times over/under: Jets 4/3; Bears 5/1.

The scoop: Rookie QB Sam Darnold had miserable day last week against a big boy opponent, the Vikings. Now its Bears at Soldier Field, and Khalil Mack may be back this week. ... Bears uncharacteristically have been an "over" this season and nearly matched points and Brady-Patriots last week except for two huge special teams plays by New England.

Outlook: If Jets have any playoff dreams they have to perform well in tough venue. Bears, 28-24.

Buccaneers (3-3) at Bengals (4-3)

Kickoff: 1 p.m.

The line: Bengals -4 1/2.

ATS: Bucs 2-4; Bengals 4-3.

Over/under: 54.

Times over/under: Bucs 4/2; Bengals 4/3.

The scoop: After building comfy lead, Bucs needed 59-yard FG in overtime to beat Browns at home last week. Not a good sign. Bengals laid a huge egg at Kansas City. No surprise, but Andy Dalton was very ineffective.

Outlook: Bengals have to be better than they were last week. Don't expect Jameis Winston and his talented receiving corps to be as effective on the road. Bengals, 30-23.

Redskins (4-2) at Giants (1-6)

TV: FOX, 1 p.m.

The line: Redskins -1.

ATS: Redskins 4-2; Giants 2-4.

Over/under: 42.

Times over/under: Redskins 2/4; Giants 3/3.

The scoop: Jay Gruden of Redskins out-coaching brother Jon so far. Giants Pat Shurmur getting more Gotham criticism then even Aaron Boone these days.

Outlook: You keep waiting for some signs of real life from the Giants, but it isn't there even with Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley. A methodical victory for Alex Smith and Redskins, 23-16.

Colts (2-5) at Raiders (1-5)

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m.

The line: Colts -3.

ATS: Colts 3-4; Raiders 1-4-1.

Over/under: 49 1/2.

Times over/under: Colts 3/2/1; Raiders 2/4.

The scoop: Raiders had bye last week after loss in London. Oakland situation is very messy and it all began with handling of Khalil Mack situation and subsequent trade. It went against the "Just win, Baby" tradition of the Silver and Black and disillusioned team. ... Colts' developing young talent is being underestimated. So is patient coaching of Frank Reich, whom Bills passed over twice.

Outlook: Raiders have played only two games in Black Hole so far, loss to Super Rams in opener and OT win over Browns. Oakland, 24-21.

Dog of the day

49ers (1-6) at Cardinals (1-6)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m.

The line: Pick'em.

ATS: 49ers 2-4-1; Cardinals 3-3-1.

Over/under: 43.

Times over/under: 49ers 5/2; Cardinals

The scoop: After facing Packers and Rams last two weeks, sight of Cardinals must be welcome sight for Niners, except that Arizona's only win was 28-18 on Oct. 7 in Santa Clara.

Outlook: These two teams belong in NFL version of D-League with Bills and Raiders. One hesitant vote for Cardinals over C.J. Beathard and the Niners, 20-17.

Last week: Nine favorites won, five lost. Four games went over the number, eight went under and the Bills-Colts hit the number (43) exactly.

Last week's record: 10-4 straight up; 5-8-1 versus spread.

Season's record: 44-31-3 straight up; 40-43-4 versus spread.#