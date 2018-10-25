Attacker stabbed during sexual assault in Buffalo apartment

A woman stabbed a man in the leg as she was being sexually assaulted early Thursday morning in her apartment on Doat Street, according to a Buffalo police report.

The victim told police shortly after midnight that her attacker had forcibly removed her clothing and was assaulting her when she stabbed him with a knife.

Police saw a trail of blood left by the attacker at the scene on Doat, east of Bailey Avenue. Officers later recovered the attacker's vehicle, which had blood on the driver's seat, according to the report. No arrest had been made at the time the report was written.