Amherst man, 48, sentenced for healthcare fraud

An Amherst man was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for his role in two healthcare fraud cases, said U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr.

Umar Adeyola, 48, must also return $135,739 to the U.S. Department of Labor and $228,638 to health insurance companies, Kennedy said.

Adeyola's conviction involved his mismanagement of two non-profit organizations — Heart Foundation and Heart Community Alliance — that provided youth counseling services, said Maura K. O’Donnell, assistant U.S. attorney.

Adeyola created false billing for services that were provided by interns, not credentialed social workers as statements indicated. The providers' names were of social workers hospitalized or deceased at the time of service, O'Donnell said. Adeyola was convicted of accepting a $135,000 Labor Department grant to fund bogus operations.

Investigating agencies included the labor department, Office of Inspector General/Labor Racketeering and Fraud, FBI and Department of Health and Human Services.