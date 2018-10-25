ALDRIDGE, Eloise (Harris)

ALDRIDGE - Eloise (nee Harris)

October 22, 2018, at age 78. Beloved wife of the late David Lee Aldridge, Sr.; devoted mother of Johnny E. (Carolyn) Gamble, Helen Justine (Anthony) Williams, Patricia A. (Kendall) Monroe and David Lee (Suzanne) Aldridge, Jr.; cherished grandmother of 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; loving sister of nine siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Saturday from 12-1 PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 701 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo followed by a Homegoing Celebration at 1 PM. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. (716-836-6500). Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com