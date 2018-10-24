ZAKES, Patricia Magdalene "Pat" (Kubiak)

Age 71, of Gasport, NY, passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018 at home with family close by. She was born on May 9, 1947 in Buffalo, NY, the daughter of Leonard and Veronica Kubiak. Pat treasured love, family and friendship above all material things. She was the loving mother of Jason (Kimberly) Zakes, Darrell Zakes and Christine Zakes; devoted grandmother to Benjamin, Megan, Kaya and London Zakes; and treasured sister of Dan (Monica) Kubiak, Nancy Nagy, Tim (Star) Kubiak and Donald Pewak. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Eric and her husband, James. Pat enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, and taking cruise vacations. She will be profoundly missed by those whose lives she touched. There will be no calling hours. A celebration of Pat's life will be planned for a later date. Memorial donations can be made in her honor to Niagara Hospice.