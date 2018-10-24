World Series opener ratings up, 'The Conners' down

This is the latest edition of What Western New York Is Watching:

It looks like the Boston Red Sox will be a local draw for the World Series carried by Fox.

The Red Sox’s 8-4 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one Tuesday night had a 7.1 rating on WUTV, the local Fox affiliate, from 8 p.m. to midnight.

That’s about a 30 percent gain from the 5.5 rating on WUTV for game one of the World Series last year in which the Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1.

However, a couple of popular prime-time entertainment programs beat game one Tuesday.

“NCIS” had a 10.5 rating on WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the local CBS affiliate, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. The second episode of ABC’s “The Conners” – the spinoff of “Roseanne” – had a 7.1 live rating at 8 p.m. on WKBW-TV. That is about a 30 percent drop from the series premiere a week earlier that revealed that Roseanne died of an opioid overdose.

“This Is Us” had an 8.9 live rating on WGRZ-TV (Channel 2), the local NBC affiliate, from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Of course, all the entertainment programs will receive a ratings boost from delayed viewing via DVRs, On Demand and network websites.

The baseball game won the 10 p.m. hour with a 7.5 rating and slipped to a 6.2 rating from 11 p.m. – when local news began -- to midnight when the game finished.

The gubernatorial debate between Democrat incumbent Andrew Cuomo and Republican challenger Marc Molinaro carried by Channel 4 averaged a 6.0 rating from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The rating slipped to a 0.9 at 7:15 to 7:30 p.m. when there were technical problems at Channel 4. The other three, 15-minute time periods averaged a 7.7 rating.

The debate won its time period.

However, the two syndicated game shows that usually air on Channel 4, did very well on sister station WNLO-TV (CW 23). “Wheel of Fortune” had a 5.1 rating at 7 p.m. “Jeopardy” had a 6.7 rating, which was within range of the 7.4 rating for that half hour of the debate.

WECK owner Buddy Shula Ostrander returned to Facebook Tuesday to address the story about his slamming former news directors Steve Cichon and John Zach as “lazy and unprofessional.” Cichon left his part-time job at WECK for a full-time job as the communications director for Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School.

Here are Ostrander's comments, heavily edited from a lengthy post:

You may have read about Steve Cichon's abrupt departure from WECK 1230am/100.5fm/102.9fm, and comments I'd subsequently shared with a friend on how I felt about employees leaving without giving any notice to anyone, including their direct co-workers.

We're all human, and in my passion for people, what I do for living and for the people of WECK, I reacted in a way I deeply regret. For that, I can only apologize and be grateful to have learned a valuable lesson.

I simply believed the professional thing to do would have been to either provide notice- or to come to me and say he had accepted a new job and that he was sorry that he was going to have to leave right away.

Either way, I would have been sorry to see him leave, but would have respected a professional manner in departing. I know his teammates (Ostrander apparently dropped a word here) this courtesy and respect, as well.

I think the Timon school would have understood the need to give WECK (and his listeners) the courtesy and respect that's standard (giving an employer notice)

That said, I'm still sorry I wore what happened on my sleeve. I understand a manager, leader, supervisor or owner must use discretion, regardless of personal feelings. I own that mistake 100%.

I truly do wish Steve the best. He is incredibly talented and bright.

