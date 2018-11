WOFFORD, Wilemenia "Tino" (Ross)

WOFFORD - Wilemenia "Tino" (nee Ross)

Passed away October 8, 2018 after a lengthy illness. A Celebration of Life will be conducted Friday, October 26, 2018 at 2 PM at Bennett Wells American Legion Post #1780, 1356 East Delavan Ave. At the request of the family, there will be no prior visitation. Please share your online condolences at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com