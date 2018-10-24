WAWRZYNIAK, Alfred

WAWRZYNIAK - Alfred October 22, 2018, beloved husband of Esther. Devoted father of Kenneth (Catherine) Wawrzyniak, Joseph (Lori) Wawrzyniak and Kathleen (Bryan) Bielecki. Loving grandfather of Nicole, Sydney and Morgan. Dear brother-in-law of Helen (late Arthur) Koch and the late Lorraine (Richard) Kusowski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 pm at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2005 Clinton St. (corner South Ogden), where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 8:45 am and at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church at 9:30 am. Mr. Wawrzyniak was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, a retiree of General Motors and a member of UAW Local 774. Please share condolences at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com