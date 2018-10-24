Water main break on Oak Street slows commute into Buffalo
A water main break is slowing the Wednesday morning rush hour commute for those heading into downtown Buffalo on Route 33.
One lane is closed on Oak Street between Genesee Street and Huron Street, according to Buffalo Police. That's where traffic from Route 33 exits into downtown.
Buffalo water crews restored service to customers in the area by 7:30 a.m., officials said.
Officials say lane restrictions remain in place as work continues.
