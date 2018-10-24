UB to tighten security for visit by former Vice President Joseph Biden

The University at Buffalo is stepping up security measures a notch for Thursday’s visit by former Vice President Joseph Biden, in light of this week’s mail bomb threats to former president Obama and other political figures.

“The university is implementing significant security measures used during visits by very prominent guests to our campus,” John DellaContrada, interim vice president for communications, said Wednesday, “and we also will be taking extra precautions because of recent news reports.”

DellaContrada said specifics of the extra measures could not be revealed, but many of them will be taken before the public arrives at Alumni Arena on the North Campus in Amherst, where Biden will give the inaugural talk in this year’s Distinguished Speaker Series at 7:30 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, UB advised those coming to hear Biden to arrive early to pass through security at the gates, which will include metal detectors and searches of coats and large bags.

Doors will open for those with tickets at 6 p.m.