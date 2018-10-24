Two Frontier League teams advance in girls soccer but GI is upset

The Niagara Frontier League advanced two teams through the semifinals in Section VI Class A girls soccer Wednesday night at Williamsville East. Surprisingly, one was not Grand Island which has won the last five NFL titles and has not lost in 74 league matches.

Playing on its home pitch, No. 5 seed Williamsville East, with Emma Scalione scoring twice, upset No. 1 Grand Island, 3-1, to move on to the Class A-1 final against No. 3 Niagara Wheatfield.

The N-W Falcons, who lost to GI in the Frontier League championship game, upset No. 2 Hamburg, the ECIC II champion, 1-0, to advance to the championship on Saturday at Williamsville North.

Lewiston-Porter, which finished behind Grand Island in one division of the NFL, defeated Pioneer, 5-0, in Class A-2. The Lancers will face No. 4 seed Amherst, a 4-2 upset winner over No. 1 Iroquois.

Lenee Bowes scored twice for Lew-Port while Sarah Woods, Lexi Lindamer and Riley Crum had single goals for coach Norm Forney’s team.

Lindamer leads the Lancers in goals with 12. Crum, who has signed to pitch for Niagara University in softball had eight goals for Lew-Port this season.

"Not bad for a center back," Forney said of Crum. "She got many of her goals on corners and free kicks but not tonight."

Lew-Port starts only two seniors (Lindemer and Crum), eight juniors and Woods, a freshman, who may be the team’s most talented player, according to Forney.

"Woods led the NFL in assists," Forney pointed out. She now has 32 for the season.

Barker to face Eden

Barker and Eden staged a sudden-death shootout to decide their Section VI Class C quarterfinal a year ago in field hockey.

There will be a Barker-Eden rematch at Williamsville North on Nov. 1. This time it will be for the Class C championship.

Ciarra Gregoire scored 2:15 into overtime Wednesday night to give Barker a 3-2 victory over Niagara-Orleans League rival Akron at Clarence. The teams had split 2-1 games in regular season play. Akron won the Class C title, 2-1, over Barker a year ago.

Barker will be seeking its 13th sectional title, which includes one Class D championship in 2001. Holland and Akron are the only other teams to win Class C field hockey titles this century.`

Barker rallies from a 2-0 halftime deficit after Alexis Bell and Sophia Jones had put the Tigers in front. Rachel Hurtgam scored twice for Barker to send the game to overtime.

Gregoire took a pass from Katrina Claire for the winning goal.

"Ciara must have gone 40 yards with the ball. She did almost all of the work, the swept it past the goalie," said Barker Jeff Costello.

Clarence to face North in A final

Maggie Kelkenberg scored a first half goal and Katelyn Scioli and Elise Bearance added second half tallies to lead No. 2 seed Clarence, to a 3-0 triumph over Lancaster in their Section VI Class A field hockey semifinal at Lancaster.

The Red Devils 16-1 will face Williamsville North in the championship match at 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 at North. Clarence defeated the Spartans, 2-1, in their regular season ECIC League match.

Kelkenberg, a junior forward, scored her 31st goal of the season for Clarance.

Quinn Laczkowski and Jenna Frank, who each played a half, shared the shutout for the Red Devils.

In Class B semifinals at Williamsville North, Iroquois had to regroup in the second half after Williamsville East came from two goals down to tie the game with 40 seconds left in the first half. Then Riley DeGrace and Ella Sturm scored second half goals as the Chiefs pulled away again. DeGrace and Quinn Wierzbowski scored in the first half for Iroquois. Hayden Herbold had eight saves in goal for the Chiefs.

Iroquois will face Pioneer for the championship on Nov. 1 at Williamsville North. Pioneer, the No. 2 seed, defeated No. 3 Williamsville South, 2-1.

Canisius wins v-ball thriller

It was a nonleague match between two of Western New York’s usual boys volleyball powers and it turned out to be an epic competition Wednesday night when No. 4 Canisius played at No. 3 Eden.

Canisius won the fifth set, 16-14, to capture a back-and-forth victory over the Raiders. It was the final regular season match for Canisius before facing St. Francis on Tuesday in the Monsignor Martin Association playoffs.

"It was their Senior Night and the gym was packed. there were great rallies, great energy. A great atmospher. There were huge momentum swings," said Canisius coach Tom Weislo.

Canisius won the first two sets, 25-12 and 25-19. Eden came back to win the next two, 25-14, 25-14.

"We knew they weren’t going away," Weislo said of the Eden comeback. "Credit them for turning things around in the middle of the match."

Connor Booth registered 17 kills and four blocks, and John Scrocco had 15 kills for the Crusaders.