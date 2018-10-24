TREANOR, Daniel P.

TREANOR - Daniel P. Age 73, of Amherst, NY. October 22, 2018. Endeared husband of the late Eleanor (Coss) Treanor; cherished father of Daniel (Amy Sue) Treanor and Andrea Urbinato; beloved grandfather of Ashley Marie and Kristina Nicole Treanor, and Alexa Billiteri. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Daniel was a dedicated employee of the Internal Revenue Service for over 25 years, graduated from St. John's University in September 1967, and then served in the Army from 1967 to 1969. Condolences may be offered online at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com