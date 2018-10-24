Third robbery in a week reported by Buffalo State students

A SUNY Buffalo State student was robbed at gunpoint near the campus Tuesday night, just hours after an on-campus robbery of another student and days following a separate on-campus robbery of a student, the University Police Department at Buffalo State said Wednesday.

It also comes a week after a man was fatally shot in a restaurant near a campus parking lot.

In the most recent incident, a commuter student reported to Buffalo police that he was robbed at gunpoint by three men near Rees and Bradley streets just after 10 p.m. One of the robbers had a handgun. The trio took the student's cellphone and backpack. University police said the student was not injured.

The robbers were described as a black man, age 18 to 22, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds; a Hispanic man, age 18 and 22, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 140 pounds; and a third man who was either black or Hispanic, age 18 to 22 and 5 feet, 8 inches tall. They all wore black or dark clothing.

University Police said the Tuesday night robbery doesn't appear to be connected to either of two recent on-campus robberies.

Earlier Tuesday, another on-campus student resident reported to University Police he was the victim of a strong-arm robbery in his residence hall.

According to University Police, the robbery occurred at 2:15 p.m. when two people, along with three accomplices, entered the victim's room in Porter Hall and robbed him of his cellphone and a backpack.

A second person in the room was robbed of a cellphone and backpack, University Police said.

No weapon was displayed and neither victim was injured. The individuals fled the residence hall and campus, according to campus police.

And on the afternoon of Oct. 18, a student was the apparent victim of an armed robbery in Tower 4, a residence hall on the northern edge of campus, along Iroquois Drive, according to a statement emailed to Buffalo State students.

The student reported that two people, one of whom displayed a gun during the robbery, took his cellphone and backpack before fleeing campus, according to the statement.

In an email about the Tuesday night incident, University Police encouraged students, faculty, and staff to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings on and off campus and encouraged the use of the campus' safe escort programs.

An email to registered students Wednesday from Vice President for Student Affairs Timothy Gordon and University Police Chief Peter Carey said the two residence hall robberies were the result of “criminal activities initiated by both student victims.”

“If not for this illegal drug-related activity by these students, the robberies would not have taken place,” they declared.

“Any students involved will be subject to criminal prosecution and swift campus administrative sanctions, including removal from the residence halls and referrals to the student judicial system,” they added. “This behavior and activity will not be tolerated.”

The email noted investigators are making progress in identifying the robbers. It added that police presence on campus is being increased with more staffing at entrances to residence halls and more foot patrols.

On the afternoon of Oct. 16, a 31-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot inside a restaurant at Letchworth and Dart streets, the police and Buffalo State reported. Spanish restaurant La Casa De Sabores is at 1 Letchworth St. The incident happened near lot G-20, a block west of Grant Street.

Buffalo State said the shooter fled south on Dart away from campus. Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said investigators believe the shooting was "targeted" and has no connection to the university.