STALLINGS - Jasmine D. Suddenly, on October 21, 2018, after a brief illness. Beloved daughter of Eloise and the late David Stallings; loving sister of Jada (Elvin) Nunn; cherished granddaughter of Joseph (Catherine) Hill; also survived by dear friends Nicole Williams, Keith Young and other loving family members. The family will be present Thursday 4-7 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry), where a Funeral Service will follow at 7 PM. Interment Private. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com