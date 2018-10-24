STACK, Thomas J., Jr.

STACK - Thomas J., Jr. Age 77, of Ocala FL, passed away on the morning of October 10, 2018. Born in Buffalo, NY (June 7, 1941) to Thomas J., Sr. and Marie (Luka) Stack. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, was an operator for the Lehigh Valley Railroad and a lead machinist for the Bethlehem Steel Corp. Husband of Prescilla Osana Moreno Stack, father of Thomas C. (Jeannine) Stack, grandfather of Austin, Reid (Maria), Harris and Scarlett, brother of Margaret (Norman) Durnford, Jeanne (David) Barrett, James (Marian) Stack, Patricia (Ronald) King, and former husband of Joyce (Benedict). A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at the St. Teresa R.C. Church, 1974 Seneca Street at 10 am on the 27th of October. "We will always remember the love and laughter you gave us."