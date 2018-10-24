SPICER, Clayton J.

SPICER - Clayton J. Unexpectedly, October 5, 2018. Beloved son of Mark and Susan (nee Swartz) Spicer; admired brother of Colton, Stone, and Slate; cherished grandson of James and Donna Spicer, and the late Melvin and Helen Swartz; devoted companion of Marissa Schultz; he will be greatly missed by many adored aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited on Friday, October 26th, 2018 at 3:00 PM to attend a Memorial Service celebrated at Zion Lutheran Church, 4447 Central Ave., Gasport, NY 14067. (Doors open at 2:00 PM) Clayton was a 2013 graduate of Royalton-Hartland High School.