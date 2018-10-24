SOWINSKI, Edward W., Jr.

SOWINSKI - Edward W., Jr. Of Hamburg, NY, suddenly, October 22, 2018. Beloved son of Edward Sr. and Jane (nee Kontrabecki) Sowinski; loving fiance; of Katie Calabrese; dearest brother of Jennifer Mauerman (Robert Shaw), Jimmy (Kathy) Biggs, and Jeremiah Biggs; also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends. The family will be present on Friday from 4-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555), and where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM.