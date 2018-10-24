South Buffalo teen charged with falsely reporting shooting

An 18-year-old was charged Monday night with falsely reporting a shooting in South Buffalo, according to a police report.

Raequan S. Nock, of Marilla Street, was accused of calling 911 from a cellphone at 6:25 p.m. and telling authorities there was a shooting at an address on Okell Street, west of South Park Avenue.

Nock was taken into custody at South Park and Culver Road. He was charged with falsely reporting an incident and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, according to the report.