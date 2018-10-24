Burchfield Penney to screen documentary on native people in rock 'n' roll

A 2017 documentary on the extensive and largely forgotten contributions of native people to rock 'n' roll will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Burchfield Penney Art Center.

Tim Johnson, executive producer of "Rumble: The Indians who Rocked the World" and a 1982 graduate of SUNY Buffalo State, will introduce the film and answer questions afterward.

The screening, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Buffalo State Communication Department, the Burchfield Penney Art Center and Buffalo State's Office of Equity and Campus Diversity.

The documentary won several awards, including a Special Jury Prize at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival and the Audience Award at the 2017 Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival. In March 2018, "Rumble" won in three categories at the Academy of Canadian Cinema and Television Awards.