Of Lancaster, NY, October 22, 2018; beloved son of the late Cornelius Sr. and the late Ethel (Kenyon); also survived by numerous cousins, other family members, friends and loved ones. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's RC Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning at 9 AM. Please assemble at church. No prior visitation. Rob was a member of the Orioles, Eagles, Elks and Moose Lodges, as well as the Lions Club. Visit

