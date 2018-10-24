ROBERTS, Roy L.

ROBERTS - Roy L. Entered into rest October 18,l 2018. Loving husband of Juliette L. Roberts; father of E. Denise (Edward) Parsons, E. Bernard "Bernie," Alton "Derb" (Danielle) Roberts, Melissa Padenick; predeceased by Aaron Chiscolm; survived by a host of grand and great-grandchildren; brother of 3 sisters. Wake Friday at 11 AM with a Funeral at 12 noon in Ephesus Ministries, 341 Grider St. Burial Forest Lawn Cemetery. Arrangement by ALAN R. CORE FUNERAL HOME, 1933 Kensington Ave.