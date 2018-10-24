Reporters' Notebook: Oct. 24, 2018

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to the first woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court, Belva Ann Lockwood, born in Royalton on this date in 1830, “The glory of each generation is to make its own precedents.”

THE COLOR PURPLE – That will be the light shining on the Peace Bridge this evening, in recognition of World Polio Day and the efforts by Rotary International to help eliminate the dreaded disease. Why purple? It’s the dye put on children’s fingers to show that they have received immunization against polio.

TALKING POINTS – TED Talks have a new podium. Every second and fourth Wednesday from 7 to 8 p.m., Rev. Rex Stewart of the First Presbyterian Church of Youngstown shows a short TED Talk video and leads a discussion in the rear dining room at the Mug and Musket, 418 Main St., Youngstown. Tonight’s talk, “How to Make Peace? Get Angry,” features Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi. All are welcome.

WAR STORIES – Toby Jewett, a board member of Old Fort Niagara, will dress in period costume to talk about the battles and the shipbuilding competition on Lake Ontario during the War of 1812 at 2 p.m. Thursday in the Niagara History Center, 215 Niagara St., Lockport.

Another front in the War of 1812 will be explored at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Black Rock Historical Museum, 1902 Niagara St., when Douglas J. Perrelli, director of the University at Buffalo Department of Anthropology’s Archaeological Survey, gives an update on research into where the Battle of Scajaquada Creek Bridge actually was fought. Hint: It wasn’t necessarily near Grant Street, where the historical marker has been placed.

Moving ahead a century to World War I, historian Lewis Buttery will talk about “A Lewiston Hero and the 100th Anniversary of the 1918 Meuse-Argonne Battle” at a program sponsored by the Historical Association of Lewiston at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Lutheran Church of the Messiah Fellowship Hall, 915 Oneida St., Lewiston. All three talks are free and open to the public.

SWEET TOOTH – Kids can stay warm and dry when they go trick-or-treating from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Boulevard Mall, Maple Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst. Participating stores will pass out candy to youngsters who dress in their Halloween costumes. For more info, visit boulevard-mall.com or check the mall’s Facebook page.

Come Saturday, it’s trunk or treat from 4 to 6 p.m. at Asbury United Methodist Church, 850 Dodge Road, Getzville. Children up to age 12 in costume will get to pick up treats for free from the trunks of cars in the church parking lot.

