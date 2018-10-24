REINBOLT, Shirley Ann (Peters)

Age 83, of the City of Tonawanda, October 21, 2018. Wife of the late Raymond C. Reinbolt who died in 2002; mother of Laurie (Jeffrey) Schultz, Dan (Doreen) Reinbolt and Barbara Kirisits; grandmother of Karen (Matthew) Kisloski, Michael (Karra) and Nathan (Meghan) Schultz, Adam (Kahley), Kevin and Justin Kirisits, Samuel Reinbolt, Nick and Ashley Lombardo; great-grandmother of Austin, Collin and Lauren Kisloski, Olivia, Brody and Emerson Schultz and Hudson Kirisits; daughter of the late Emerson C. and Luella S. (nee Nagel) Peters; sister of Robert (Barbara) Peters and aunt of Jennifer and Brian Peters. Shirley was a 1953 graduate of Tonawanda High School and was a member and Choir Director for over 40 years at Creekside Assembly of God Church. Shirley loved camping and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Calling hours will be held on Friday (October 26) from 2-4 and 6-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan and Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. A private burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Saturday at 10 AM in Creekside Assembly of God Church, 2625 Tonawanda Creek Road in Amherst. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to Creekside Assembly of God Church. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com