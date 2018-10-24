RATAJCZAK, Robert C.

RATAJCZAK - Robert C. October 22, 2018, of Sloan, NY; beloved husband of the late Arlene (Nawrocki) Ratajczak; dearest father of Kevin (Lisa) Ratajczak and Kimberly (Michael) Fox; dear grandfather of Bryan, Sean, Brendan, Kyle and Lindsay; brother of Ronald (Francine) Ratajczak; brother-in-law of Dennis and Robert (Carol) Nawrocki; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends may call at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial Friday at 10 AM in St. Andrew's Church, Crocker and Reiman Sts., Sloan. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart Association.