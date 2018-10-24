Share this article

Public meeting set to discuss plan for Bethlehem Steel site

A public meeting is set for Thursday to discuss options for a 240-acre parcel of land on the former Bethlehem Steel site.

In a map provided by meeting organizers, the portion of the Bethlehem Steel site to be discussed is circled in red.

The Industrial Land Development Corporation, an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, will host the meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham St., Lackawanna.

There will be a brief presentation by engineering consultants AECOM, followed by public comments and questions.

