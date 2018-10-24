Public meeting set to discuss plan for Bethlehem Steel site

A public meeting is set for Thursday to discuss options for a 240-acre parcel of land on the former Bethlehem Steel site.

The Industrial Land Development Corporation, an affiliate of the Erie County Industrial Development Agency, will host the meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday in St. Anthony's Church, 306 Ingham St., Lackawanna.

There will be a brief presentation by engineering consultants AECOM, followed by public comments and questions.