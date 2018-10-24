Police: Buffalo man arrested after throwing gun during chase

A Buffalo man whom police say threw a gun as he ran from officers Tuesday evening on Best Street was arrested on multiple charges.

Police were dispatched to Best Street, near Jefferson Avenue, about a person with a gun when they encountered a man who fit the description of the suspect about 5:30 p.m. Police said the man threw a gun as he ran from them. Police said the gunman had used the weapon to break in a door of a nearby home on Best and aimed the gun toward people in the home.

Anthony Lawrence, 49, of Buffalo was charged with second-degree menacing, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal use of a firearm, third-degree weapon possession, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree obstructing governmental administration.