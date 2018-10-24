PETROWYCZ, Kateryna (Matwijiw)

October 23, 2018; beloved wife of the late Mychajlo Petrowycz; devoted mother of Eugenia (Peter) Myhalenko; loving grandmother of Peter G. (Amy) Myhalenko and Michael A. (Kelly) Myhalenko; fond great-grandmother of Peter A., William R., Katerine C., Megan T. and Matthew M. Myhalenko. Family will be present Thursday from 4-8 PM at the PIETSZAK FUNERAL HOME, 2400 William St. (near Harlem), where Panachyda Service will be held on Thursday at 7 PM and Friday at 9:30 AM followed by a Funeral Liturgy at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church at 10 AM. Share online condolences: www.Pietszak.com.