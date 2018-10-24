PALLONE, Dr. Frank A.

PALLONE - Dr. Frank A. Age 86, of Lewiston, NY, and longtime Niagara Falls Dentist, passed away on October 21, 2018. Beloved son of the late Francis A. and Mary Pallone; loving father of Frank A. (Kim) Pallone III, Maria (Anthony) Sorosky, Dr. Margaret O'Keefe and late Anne McGahan; husband of Marta Torres; loving grandfather of Stephen (Amanda) Pallone, Lara Pallone, Rachael (Sam) Reyna, Nicholas Sorosky, Joshua (Kelsey) Sorosky, Hannah and Claire Sorosky, Kristen, Michelle and Michael McGahan, Ryan, Colin, Connor, Caitlyn and Elizabeth O'Keefe; great-grandfather of Bryson and Travis Pallone; brother of James (Irma) Pallone. Also survived by his former wife Darlene Pallone, nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday 4-8 p.m. at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Rd., Niagara Falls, where Funeral Services begin Saturday at 8:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Peter RC Church, 620 Center St., Lewiston. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com.