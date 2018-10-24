Scattershots (Oct. 24)

Story Memorial Pheasant Hunt raises $3,000

Forty-three hunters participated in the inaugural Patrick Story Memorial Pheasant Hunt on Sunday to benefit the newly formed One Story at a Time Foundation in memory of the Clarence resident. A total of $3,000 was raised because of the special hunt, which was held at Ringnecks on Broadway, 2407 Broadway, Darien Center. Steve Panaro, Brett Campanella and Bill Cheney chaired this year’s event.

Proceeds from the event will go to local high school scholarships, pancreatic cancer research and local families who have fallen on hard times. Visit https://sites.google.com/view/onestoryatatime or call Panaro at 870-0435 to participate in 2019.

WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited meeting Oct. 30

With many Great Lakes tributaries in Western N.Y. kicking into high gear, it’s a good time to attend the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited meeting on Oct. 30 at the Donovan American Legion Post, 3210 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. A special fly-tying session will start the evening a 6 p.m. Bring brown thread if you want to learn how to tie the Prince Nymph.

At 7:30 p.m., the regular meeting will begin. Entertainment will be Russell Shefrin discussing “The Battle of the Nature Writers: The Nature Faker Controversy of 1903-1908.” For more information, visit www.wnytroutunlimited.org.

Leftover Deer Management Permits released Nov. 1

Any Deer Management Permits that were remaining after the first round of lottery drawings ending Oct. 1 will become available on Nov. 1. These will not be available by phone, mail or the internet. They will only be available through licensing-issuing agents around the state, on a first-come, first-served basis. Leftover DMPs are available in the following WMUs: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting only), 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C (bowhunting only), 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 9A, 9F and 9G. Additionally, bonus DMPs are available for hunters who successfully take an antlerless deer in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J or 8C.

If you paid the $10 DMP application fee before Oct. 1, you will not be required to pay again. If you are exempt from the application fee, you will not be charged. If you did not previously apply for a DMP, you will be required to pay the $10 application fee. A list of units available will be updated on the DEC website at www.dec.ny.gov or on the DMP hotline at 866-472-4332.

'Hunting Whitetails by the Moon'

The late Charles Alsheimer of Bath, who passed away last year, was a firm believer in lunar influences on deer behavior. In his popular book “Hunting Whitetails by the Moon,” Alsheimer makes annual predictions based on what he refers to as the “rutting moon” – the second full moon after the autumnal equinox. This year that falls on Oct. 24.

According to Alsheimer’s timely chart, the prime chase phase period is from Oct. 21 to 30 this year and the breeding window is from Oct. 31 through Nov. 13. This next week or two is perfect to be in your ground blind or tree stand to try and catch that big buck by surprise. If it’s the latter, take every precaution to stay safe, including wearing a body harness when securing yourself in your favorite tree.

Some hunters don’t conform with the lunar theory. However, why take the chance that you could be wrong? Get out there and spend some time in the woods.