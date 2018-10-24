BN Outdoor Calendar (Oct. 24)

Oct. 24 – NYS Outdoorsman Hall of Fame Annual meeting, Onondaga Lake Parks Administration Office, 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool, starting at 7 p.m. RSVP to Steve Wowelko at wowelko@juno.com.

Oct. 25 – Duck blind drawings will begin (every Thursday) for Joseph Davis, Fort Niagara, Wilson Tuscarora and Golden Hill state parks at the Fort Niagara Maintenance Building starting at 6:30 p.m. Call 745-7273 for more information.

Oct. 25 – Fisher and Marten trapping begins in the Southern Tier. Consult www.dec.ny.gov. The season ends Oct. 30. Contact the regional DEC office to obtain a free permit at 372-0645.

Oct. 25 – Bobcat hunting season begins through Nov. 16 in the Southern Tier in select areas. Check boundaries at www.dec.ny.gov.

Oct. 26 – Duck blind drawings begin (every Monday, Wednesday and Friday) at the Beaver Island Clubhouse starting at 6:30 p.m. This will be for Beaver Island, West River Parkway, Strawberry and Motor islands. Call 773-3271 for more information.

Oct. 27 – Western Zone duck season opener, and opening day for the South and West-Central goose areas. www.dec.ny.gov.

Oct. 27 – Beaver Meadow Owl Prowl from 7-9 p.m. with naturalist Tom Kerr at the nature center in North Java. Space is limited. Cost is $7. Call 585-457-3228 to register.

Oct. 28 – Trek or Treat Haunted History Hike at Devil’s Hole State Park from 1-3 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Oct. 30 – WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited monthly meeting at the Donovan Post, 3210 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Fly-tying will commence at 6 p.m. Bring brown thread for tying Prince Nymphs. The regular part of the meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m. Guest speaker Russ Shefrin will talk about "The nature faker controversy of 1903-1908."

Nov. 1 – Leftover Deer Management Permits will be released through license-issuing agents around the state until they are gone. DMPs are available for the following WMUs: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting only), 7F, 7H, 7J, 7R, 8A, 8C (bowhunting only), 8F, 8G, 8H, 8J, 8N, 8R, 9A, 9F and 9G. Additionally, bonus DMPs are available for hunters who successfully take an antlerless deer in WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J or 8C. These cannot be obtained through phone, online or through the mail.

Nov. 2 – Final day, fall turkey season in the Southern Zone.

Nov. 3 – Southern Zone big game crossbow season opens through Nov. 16. Crossbow also can be used during the regular and late seasons.

Nov. 3 – Fly Fishing Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum, Livingston Manor, starting at 1 p.m.

Nov. 3 – Autumn tree ID hike at Knox Farm State Park from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Call 549-1050 to register.

Nov. 4 – Tim Wittek Memorial Musky tournament hosted by the Niagara Musky Association from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. You must be a club member to participate. Cost for tourney is $25. For more info, call Scott McKee at 225-3816. This is a catch and release event.

Nov. 6 – Niagara Musky Association monthly meeting at the Eldredge Club, 17 Broad St., Tonawanda, starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 8 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting to be held at the Southtowns Walleye Association’s clubhouse, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 10 – Gorge at low water hike at Whirlpool State Park from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Call 282-5154 to register.

Nov. 10-11 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Springville Firehall starting at 9 a.m. each day. Call 542-9929 for more information. www.nfgshows.com.

Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Free Fishing Day. No license required around New York State.

Nov. 13 – Niagara County 2A Forum monthly meeting at the Wilson Conservation Club, Cambria-Wilson Road (Route 425), Wilson starting at 7 p.m.

Nov. 14 – Final day, woodcock season.

Nov. 15 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY general membership meeting, 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, starting at 7:30 p.m.