O'REILLY, John Patrick

O'REILLY - John Patrick October 20, 2018. Husband of Charleen O'Reilly. Father of Kelly (Eric) Brouillard and Kevin O'Reilly. Grandfather of Reilly, Owen, Bailey, Rory and Quinn Brouillard. Brother of Kathleen (late Gene) Byrne. Predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. Brother-in-law of Chuck Goodheart. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Leo the Great Church, 885 Sweet Home Road, Amherst, on Monday, October 29th at 9:15 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society.