OPINSKY, Michelle A. (Nevada)

Of Orchard Park, NY. October 17, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Opinsky, Jr.; dearest mother of Christopher (Heather); grandmother of Elaine and Clark; daughter of the late Michael and Marilyn (nee Vuich) Nevada. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Mass of Christian Burial on Friday from Our Lady of Bistrica Church at 9:30. Please assemble in church.