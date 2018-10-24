Niagara Falls woman catches teen trespassing

A Niagara Falls woman found an unfamiliar teenager crawling on the floor of her home Tuesday night, according to a city police report.

The resident told police she saw a motion light triggered outside her home on Falls Street between 24th and 27th streets around 8 p.m. As she went to investigate, she saw the teen – who was about 16 or 17 years old – on the floor, according to the report.

After asking him what he was doing in her house, the teen got up and ran out. Officers responded to the area after the woman called police, but were unable to locate the teenager, according to the report.

The teen was described as white with a bowl-shaped haircut and wearing a brown jacket.