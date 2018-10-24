Niagara County to take part in statewide DWI crackdown in Halloween week

Police agencies in Niagara County will be out in force on the highways from Saturday, Oct. 27, through Thursday, Nov. 1, to stop drunken and drug-impaired driving during the week of Halloween celebrations, Niagara County Sheriff James R. Voutour announced.

They will join with law enforcement officers across the state in the STOP-DWI Halloween Crackdown, sponsored by the New York State STOP-DWI Association and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee.

The campaign is part of a continuing effort to reduce the number of lives lost in accidents caused by drivers whose abilities are impaired by alcohol and drugs, Voutour noted.

He advised those who imbibe to “get a sober ride.”