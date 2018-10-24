NEWCOMB, Patricia M.

NEWCOMB - Patricia M. 64, of Perrysburg, NY, passed away October 23, 2018, at her home. She was born March 24, 1954, daughter of the late Steven and Lola (Snyder) Graovac. On July 24, 1999, she married Thomas Newcomb who survives. She was a therapy aide for WNY DDSO until her retirement in 2015. Besides her loving husband, she is survived by three daughters, Kimberly Cornell, Karin Cornell, and Heidi (Leif Jr.) Twoguns; as well as a step-son, T.J. (Jacklyn Gurk) Newcomb, and step-daughter, Jennifer (Jim.) Guthrie; and three brothers, George (Diane) Graovac, Daniel (Linda) Graovac, Steve (Sylvia) Graovac, and a brother-in-law, Dennis (Lynn) Newcomb. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, Alicia, Kiva, Aysen, Jaylen, Emily, Lindsey, Sofia and Leo; and 3 great-grandchildren, Riley, Jeremy, Jr. and Lola; her loving cat, Rocky; and several nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Mentley Funeral Home, Inc., 105 East Main St. in Gowanda, NY. Funeral Services will be held on Friday at 11 AM from the funeral home. Burial in Perrysburg Cemetery. Memorials to Homecare and Hospice or Roswell Park Alliance Foundation.