New space for Erie County HEAP and other offices

Erie County has opened new office space at 460 Main St. to help those who need emergency heating assistance, also known as HEAP, other emergency services like shelter and utility payments, and moving and storage assistance. The move is considered a major upgrade from the cramped and crowded HEAP Office at 478 Main St.

"Prior to this move, applicants were jammed into a much smaller, less efficient space with a lack of personal space to communicate with social services personnel after requiring applicants to stand outside while waiting in line," said County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in a statement.

The new space includes a client reception area three times the size of the county's prior location, county leaders said at this week's ribbon-cutting. It also includes conference space, a lactation room for nursing mothers and cubicles that offer more privacy.